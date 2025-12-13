Two prominent nightclubs in Goa sealed

16:33

Authorities have sealed at least two nightclubs as part of a statewide crackdown following the death of 25 people in a devastating fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub on December 6, officials said.



Cafe CO2 Goa, a prominent nightclub located on a cliff overlooking the Arabian Sea at Vagator beach in North Goa, was sealed on Saturday. The move came two days after Goya Club, also in Vagator, was shut down for alleged violations.



An inspection of Cafe CO2 Goa at Ozrant Cliff by a state government-appointed team revealed that the club, which has a seating capacity of 250, did not possess a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire and Emergency Services Department.



"There are also some issues with its structural stability. Additionally, the club had extended its construction beyond the permissible limits, due to which it was shut down", a state government official said.



Police investigating the Birch by Romeo Lane fire tragedy have arrested six people so far, including managers and staff members of the nightclub.



The owners of the fire-ravaged establishment, Saurabh Luthra and his brother Gaurav Luthra, have been detained in Phuket, Thailand. Authorities there have initiated deportation proceedings, government sources said on Friday.



In response to the tragedy, the Goa government has announced stringent new safety measures for all tourist and entertainment establishments. These include mandatory fire safety compliance, a complete ban on fireworks, and restrictions on liquor sales after 11 pm.



Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has warned that establishments failing to comply with the new norms will face cancellation of licences and sealing of premises.



The regulations focus on strict enforcement of existing safety rules and the introduction of additional measures ahead of the Christmas and New Year season.



Under the new guidelines, all establishments must maintain valid fire safety certifications and obtain necessary NOCs from the Fire Department. Functional smoke detectors, sprinklers, fire hydrants and fire extinguishers have been made mandatory.



Emergency exits and escape routes must remain unobstructed, with illuminated signage, evacuation maps and emergency lighting in place. Establishments are also required to strictly adhere to authorised occupancy limits to prevent overcrowding.



The use, ignition or operation of fireworks, sparklers and pyrotechnic effects has been completely prohibited inside nightclubs, bars, restaurants, hotels, beach shacks and all other event venues across Goa. -- PTI