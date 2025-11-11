HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi blast: Secondary ladder point checks made mandatory at airports

Tue, 11 November 2025
Share:
21:44
File image
File image
Secondary ladder point checking for all flights has been made compulsory at airports as part of enhanced security measures following the blast in the national capital on Monday. 

Full search of aircraft and catering services of aircraft, strict monitoring of non-scheduled flight operations, including air ambulance, random checking of passengers' baggage are among the other security measures put in place by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). 

"In view of the recent blast in New Delhi and subsequent surcharged security scenario, it is necessary to enhance security measures at all the civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, aviation training institutes etc...," the BCAS said in an advisory. 

The enhanced security measures are to ensure that there are no untoward incidents, it said in the advisory, dated November 10. 

According to the BCAS, Secondary Ladder Point Checking (SLPC) has been made compulsory for all flights at all airports. Generally, it refers to checking passengers and their hand baggage just before boarding a flight. This is in addition to the primary security checks. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Delhi blast not a suicide attack, explosion in panic'
LIVE! 'Delhi blast not a suicide attack, explosion in panic'

Police raid Dr Shaheen's UP homes; father stunned
Police raid Dr Shaheen's UP homes; father stunned

Security measures were heightened across Uttar Pradesh following a car blast in Delhi. Anti-terror agencies and police conducted searches in multiple cities, including Lucknow, in response to the incident.

Dr Shaheen Sayeed part of Jaish women wing: Officials
Dr Shaheen Sayeed part of Jaish women wing: Officials

A woman doctor arrested in connection with an inter-state terror module was part of Jamaat-ul-Mominaat, an organization launched by Jaish-e-Mohammed, officials said.

From Shravasti to Meerut, Delhi blast leaves trail of grief
From Shravasti to Meerut, Delhi blast leaves trail of grief

Families across North India are mourning the loss of loved ones killed in the Red Fort blast, as the investigation continues and security is heightened.

Father of Delhi blast accused detained, DNA test for mother
Father of Delhi blast accused detained, DNA test for mother

Dr Umar Nabi was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the blast near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least 12 people. He hails from Koil village in Pulwama, they said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO