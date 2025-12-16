HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
After viral video, Sohail Khan apologises for riding bike without helmet

Tue, 16 December 2025
Actor Sohail Khan issued an apology for riding the bike without a helmet and said, although he is claustrophobic, he will ensure to follow all the rules.
 
Khan, known for featuring in films such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Veer, Tubelight, and Dabangg 3, uploaded a picture of himself on his Instagram handle on Monday. It featured him riding a bike without a helmet. 

The 54-year-old actor said he tries to minimise the risk by riding in later hours when there is no traffic, but that doesn't justify his actions.

"I would like to request all the bike riders please wear helmets. I avoid wearing them at times as i feel claustrophobic but that's no excuse to not wear one. Riding has always been my passion since childhood. It began with BMX cycles and now i ride bikes. I mostly ride late nights when there is not much traffic to cut risks that too at a slow pace and with my car following me."

He apologised to the traffic authorities for breaching the rules.

"I assure fellow riders that I will make a genuine effort to overcome my claustrophobia and wear a helmet so please bear with me. My sincere apologies to the traffic authorities and I assure them that I will follow all the rules henceforth."
 
"I salute all the riders for wearing their helmets at all times despite the discomfort as it is necessary for our safety. It is better to be safe than sorry. Once again, I am really sorry," he added. -- PTI

