Delhi blast accused Dr Shaheen married Maha man, divorced in 2015: Police

Tue, 11 November 2025
A woman doctor from Lucknow, who was among eight people arrested after the busting of an inter-state terror module, had married a man from Maharashtra, but the couple got divorced in 2015, a police official said in Mumbai on Tuesday.   

Citing initial information, the official said Dr Shaheen Sayeed, also named in Monday's Delhi car blast case, had married a Maharashtra resident named Zafar Hayat. 

Their marriage did not go for long and in 2015, the couple parted ways, he said without providing more details like the native place of the woman's former husband in the state or his profession. 

After divorce, Sayeed, associated with Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad, was staying alone and there is a possibility that she may have been indoctrinated during this period, the official said. 

Earlier on the day, the doctor's father admitted in Lucknow that his daughter had married a man from Maharashtra. 

As more details emerge, investigating agencies may expand the scope of the probe and cover the  state as well, the official said. 

Eight people, including three doctors, were arrested on Monday, and 2,900 kg of explosives seized in Faridabad with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. -- PTI

