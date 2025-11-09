HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
RSS is recognised as a body of individuals: Bhagwat

Sun, 09 November 2025
12:57
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
In a veiled remark against the Congress leaders criticising RSS for operating without registration, the Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said his organisation is recognised as a body of individuals. 

"RSS was established in 1925, so do you expect us to have registered with the British government?" Bhagwat asked while replying to a question during an in-house question and answer session organised by the RSS. 

He added that after the Independence, government of India did not make registration compulsory. 

"We are categorised as body of individuals, and we are a recognised organisation," Bhagwat explained. 

According to him, Income Tax department and courts have termed RSS as a body of individuals and the organisation was exempted from income tax. 

"We were banned thrice. So government has recognised us. If we were not there, whom did they ban?" the RSS chief asked. -- PTI

