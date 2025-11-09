HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Kerala orders probe into RSS song at Vande Bharat event

Sun, 09 November 2025
Kerala general education minister V Sivankutty/ANI Photo
Kerala general education minister V Sivankutty/ANI Photo
Kerala's general education minister V Sivankutty on Sunday ordered an inquiry into the controversy surrounding the alleged singing of the RSS "Gana Geetham" by students during the inauguration ceremony of the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express service, as per the state education office. 

According to the minister, the government views the incident with utmost seriousness. 

The director of general education has been instructed to submit a report immediately. 

The minister stated that using students to promote political or communal agendas during government events amounts to a violation of constitutional principles. 

The inquiry will examine whether there were lapses in involving students in an official function and whether the platform was misused for political or ideological purposes. 

"Protecting the secular national values of the country is the responsibility of the government, and we will ensure that," Sivankutty said. 

Based on the inquiry report, further action will be taken, he added. -- ANI




