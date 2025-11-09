HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bangladesh calls Rajnath Singh's remarks about Yunus 'incorrect'

Sun, 09 November 2025
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Bangladesh's foreign ministry on Sunday described Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks, published in a section of Indian media, about chief adviser Muhammad Yunus as "incorrect' and "not respectful'. 

"We consider that Singh's comments are incorrect and unhelpful and not respectful of propriety and diplomatic nicety," foreign office spokesman SM Mahbubul Alam was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency. 

Singh reportedly said that India doesn't seek tense relations with Bangladesh, but Yunus "should be cautious with his statements. 

The spokesman said that Bangladesh remains "committed to a mutually beneficial relationship with India based on sovereign equality, non-interference in each other's affairs, and mutual respect". 

There has been a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations after deposed prime minister Hasina fled Dhaka and took shelter in India in August last year following massive anti-government protests. -- PTI

