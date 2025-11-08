HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman strangles newborn to death at Rajasthan hospital

Sat, 08 November 2025
20:29
A 40-year-old woman allegedly strangled her newborn son to death, just hours after giving birth at a government hospital in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused, Guddi Devi, gave birth to her fifth child on Thursday night.

"A few hours later, while the other family members were asleep in the hospital ward, she killed the infant by strangulation," Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhram Chotiya said.

Initial investigation revealed that Guddi Devi was under severe financial stress and mental distress.

Her husband, Tarachand, has been paralysed and is bedridden.

"She reportedly told her relatives that she could not bear the burden of raising another child," police said.

The incident came to light early Friday when Guddi's elder sister, Maina Devi, noticed that the newborn was not moving.

"She saw deep marks on the baby's neck and immediately alerted the doctors, who declared the infant dead," the SHO said.

A post-mortem confirmed death by strangulation.

Based on the sister's complaint, the police registered a case of murder against the woman.

"The accused is still undergoing post-delivery treatment at the hospital. She will be arrested once she is declared medically fit," Chotiya said. -- PTI

