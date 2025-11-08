HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump endorses Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio Governor

Sat, 08 November 2025
10:16
image
United States President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Indian-origin Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy, saying he will be a "great" governor of Ohio. 
 
Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur-turned-politician, had an unsuccessful run during the Republican presidential primary last year. Later, he endorsed Trump and quickly emerged as his close confidant. 
 
In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump said, "Vivek Ramaswamy will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"
 
"I know Vivek well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He is Young, Strong, and Smart!" Trump said.
 
Calling him a "very good person", the US President said Ramaswamy "truly loves" the US.
 
"As your next Governor, Vivek will fight tirelessly to grow the economy, cut taxes and regulations, promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., champion American energy DOMINANCE, keep our now very secure border, SECURE, stop migrant crime, strengthen our military/veterans, ensure LAW AND ORDER, advance election integrity, and protect our always under siege Second Amendment."
 
Ramaswamy, 40, thanked Trump for his support and endorsement.
 
"Thank you, President Trump! Let's make Ohio greater than ever," he said.
 
Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Ramaswamy graduated in Biology from Harvard and received his J.D. from Yale Law School. He then started a biotech company, Roivant Sciences, where he oversaw the development of five drugs that went on to become FDA-approved.
 
In last year's presidential election, Ramaswamy was a candidate in the Republican primary but suspended his campaign in January 2024 and went on to endorse Trump for President.
 
Following his election as President, Trump announced last November that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Ramaswamy would lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Ramaswamy, however, quit DOGE in January, just hours after Trump took office, amid his plans to run for Ohio Governor. -- PTI

