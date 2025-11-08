HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tej Pratap's airport meet with BJP MP sparks speculations

Sat, 08 November 2025
09:27
Janshakti Janata Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav and BJP MP Ravi Kishan were seen together at the Patna airport on Friday, raising eyebrows amid the assembly elections.

As they exited the airport chatting, journalists surrounded them, speculating whether the appearance of the former RJD leader, once a staunch critic of the BJP-RSS, alongside Kishan signalled a new political equation.

The two had landed at the airport after a day of hectic campaigning. While Yadav, who was expelled from RJD by his father Lalu Prasad, was canvassing in Gaya for his party's candidates, Kishan addressed rallies in East Champaran and West Champaran districts.

Approached by the waiting reporters, Yadav said, "It is just that I am meeting Ravi Kishan for the first time. Of course, he and I are on the same page when it comes to our devotion to Lord Shiva. Both of us wear the 'tika' on our foreheads."

To a pointed query as to whether he could side with the BJP, the Hasanpur MLA, who is trying his luck from the previous seat of Mahua, did not give a direct reply, but said, "I will be with anyone who removes unemployment."

When he was again asked about praise coming his way from "some senior BJP leaders", Kishan stepped in, saying, "It is his heart that is earning people's praise."

"Anything can happen. BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi keep doors open for all devotees of Bholenath, who are devoted to selfless service and not in politics because of a personal agenda," said the actor-turned-politician when asked whether "something is possible", an allusion to the likelihood of Yadav being accepted into the BJP fold.

Kishan, however, became defensive when he was asked whether he felt that injustice was done to the elder son of the RJD supremo, who was expelled after admitting to being "in a relationship" with someone other than his estranged wife.

He replied, before hurrying past the media contingent, "Now, do not ask me such questions. These are election times. Rest assured, though, that the people of Bihar are wise enough to discern right from wrong." -- PTI

