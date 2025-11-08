Piramal Finance Hits ₹30,000 Cr Market Cap On Debut

10:55

Chairman of Piramal Group Ajay Piramal and Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani, with their family members, during the Piramal Finance's listing ceremony at National Stock Exchange, BKC, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Piramal Finance, which listed on stock exchanges on Friday, achieved a market capitalisation of around ₹30,000 crore.





The listing followed the merger of Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL) with its wholly owned subsidiary, Piramal Finance Limited, creating a unified, retail-focused technology-led NBFC. PEL shares were delisted in October.





The shares opened at ₹1,260 on the BSE and quickly rose 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit at ₹1,333.45 apiece, closing at the same level. At the close of trade, the companys market capitalisation stood at ₹30,226.34 crore.





How has Piramal Finances lending business evolved?





Piramal Finance is classified as an upper-layer NBFC. Its assets under management (AUM) have grown from ₹49,000 crore in FY21 to ₹91,477 crore in Q2FY26. The retail portfolio now accounts for over 82 per cent of the total AUM.





The company serves more than 5.2 million customers across 13,000-plus pin codes, with 517 branches in 428 cities. Its product offerings include home loans, loans against property, small business loans, digital personal loans, and used-car loans.





What are Piramal Finance's growth targets post-listing?





"Today's listing marks the beginning of a new chapter for Piramal Finance -- one defined by scale, technology-backed innovation, and a customer-first approach. In just a few years, we've built one of India's strongest AI-powered retail lending platforms, giving us the ability to serve a broader spectrum of Bharats credit needs," said Jairam Sridharan, managing director and chief executive officer, Piramal Finance.





"Our goal is to reach ₹1.5 lakh crore in AUM by FY28 while sustaining industry-leading returns and deepening our pan-India presence. By combining technology with human insight, we aim to build a more inclusive and resilient financial institution for the next decade of Indias growth," he added.





-- Business Standard