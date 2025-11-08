Modi flags off 4 new Vande Bharat trains in Varanasi

09:50

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains in Varanasi from the Banaras railway station.

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes.

The semi-high-speed trains will significantly reducing travel time between major stations, enhance regional mobility, promote tourism and support economic activity across the country, according to an official statement.





The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat will connect prominent cultural and religious destinations including Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot, officials said. -- PTI