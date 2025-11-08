HAL Inks Deal For 113 GE Engines For Tejas Mk1A

10:27

The indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark-1A (Mk1A) programme received a boost on Friday, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signing an agreement with American engine manufacturer General Electric (GE) for the supply of over 100 fighter jet engines to power the second tranche of Mk1A aircraft currently on order.





HAL announced on social media platform X that the agreement includes the supply of 113 F404-GE-IN20 engines, along with a support package, for the execution of the follow-on order for 97 Tejas Mk1A aircraft. The defence public sector undertaking added that engine deliveries are scheduled between 2027 and 2032.





Deliveries of the first tranche of 83 Tejas Mk1A jets -- contracted for Rs 36,400 crore in February 2021 -- were originally scheduled for

completion by February 2028.





HAL missed the February 2024 deadline to begin deliveries due to delays in the arrival of F404 engines under a previous agreement with GE Aerospace





The company has already assembled around 10 Mk1A aircraft, most of which are currently fitted with reserve engines as a stopgap. With GE handing over the fourth engine on September 30, HAL expects the supply situation to stabilise.





"We expect the fifth engine to be delivered by GE in November," said a company source.





The Indian Air Force, which has seen its squadron strength fall to a six-decade low, is yet to receive a single Tejas Mk1A.





Deliveries are expected to commence only after the successful completion of ongoing weapons-firing trials. HAL had earlier assured that 12 Mk1A aircraft would be delivered by the end of 2025-26.





In September, HAL received a follow-on order for a second tranche comprising 97 Mk1A aircraft -- including 68 single-seat fighters and 29 twin-seat trainers -- at a cost exceeding Rs 62,370 crore. Deliveries under this contract are expected to commence in 2027-2028 and conclude over six years.





-- Bhaswar Kumar, Business Standard