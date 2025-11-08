Groww IPO Subscribed 17.6x

10:45

The IPO of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of digital investment platform Groww, garnered nearly 17.6 times subscription, attracting bids worth around ₹64,000 crore.





The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 22 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment saw 14.2 times demand. Retail investors subscribed their portion 9.4 times.





Groww's ₹6,632 crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹5,572 crore.





Early backers, including Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners, pared part of their holdings through the OFS. At the top end of the ₹95-₹100 price band, the company is valued at ₹61,736 crore (about $7 billion).





Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to bolster the companys cloud infrastructure, invest in subsidiaries, and pursue potential acquisitions.





Growws listing comes at a time of rising retail participation in the securities market, both in direct equities and through mutual funds.





The platform accounts for roughly a quarter of India's active trading clients, and nearly one-third of all systematic investment plans (SIPs) are routed through Groww.





-- Business Standard