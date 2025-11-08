HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

4 voters booked in Bihar for clicking photos of EVMs

Sat, 08 November 2025
Share:
10:44
image
Cases were registered against four persons in Bihar for allegedly clicking photos of EVMs during voting and sharing them on social media, officials said.

These cases were filed in Ara, Gopalganj and Saran, where polling happened in the first phase of the assembly elections on Thursday, they said.

While two persons were booked in Gopalganj, cases were registered against one each in Ara and Saran, the officials said on Friday.
 
In separate statements, the police departments of the respective districts said that clicking photos of EVM during polling and sharing them on social media violates the Model Code of Conduct and other provisions of law.

Police said how these people managed to sneak their mobile phones into the booths is also being probed. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 4 voters booked in Bihar for clicking photos of EVMs
LIVE! 4 voters booked in Bihar for clicking photos of EVMs

Bihar Will Vote For Change,Knowing Little Ever Changes
Bihar Will Vote For Change,Knowing Little Ever Changes

The promises pour in, the doles flow, but the trains out of Bihar still leave packed.The real victory will come only when Biharis stop leaving home to carve a future, asserts Ramesh Menon.

2 terrorists killed in failed infiltration bid in JK
2 terrorists killed in failed infiltration bid in JK

The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said an operation was launched on Friday based on specific intelligence inputs from agencies about an infiltration attempt in Keran sector of Kupwara.

'Leaders Like L K Advani Are Extinct'
'Leaders Like L K Advani Are Extinct'

'In these times of vitiated politics, we miss people like Advaniji and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in active politics more than ever.'

Tej Pratap's airport meet with BJP MP sparks speculations
Tej Pratap's airport meet with BJP MP sparks speculations

As they exited the airport chatting, journalists surrounded them, speculating whether the appearance of the former RJD leader, once a staunch critic of the BJP-RSS, alongside Kishan signalled a new political equation.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO