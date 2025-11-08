4 voters booked in Bihar for clicking photos of EVMs

10:44

Cases were registered against four persons in Bihar for allegedly clicking photos of EVMs during voting and sharing them on social media, officials said.





These cases were filed in Ara, Gopalganj and Saran, where polling happened in the first phase of the assembly elections on Thursday, they said.





While two persons were booked in Gopalganj, cases were registered against one each in Ara and Saran, the officials said on Friday.

In separate statements, the police departments of the respective districts said that clicking photos of EVM during polling and sharing them on social media violates the Model Code of Conduct and other provisions of law.





Police said how these people managed to sneak their mobile phones into the booths is also being probed. -- PTI