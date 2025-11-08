HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 terrorists killed in failed infiltration bid in JK

Sat, 08 November 2025
Share:
09:37
image
Two unidentified terrorists were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.
 
The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said an operation was launched on Friday based on specific intelligence inputs from agencies about an infiltration attempt in Keran sector of Kupwara.

"Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire," the Army said in a post on X.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation. Search of the area in progress," it said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi flags off 4 new Vande Bharat trains in Varanasi
LIVE! Modi flags off 4 new Vande Bharat trains in Varanasi

Indian student, missing for 19 days, found dead in Russia dam
Indian student, missing for 19 days, found dead in Russia dam

According to family members, Ajit's parents had sold a part of their farmland to fund his medical studies abroad. His brother is preparing for competitive examinations in Alwar.

Bank Frauds Creep Back, RBI Sounds Alarm
Bank Frauds Creep Back, RBI Sounds Alarm

Fraud reported by banks declined in 2024-2025 to 23,953 as compared to 36,060 in the previous year though the amount involved jumped to Rs 36,014 crore from Rs 12,230 crore.

Controversial land deal involving Ajit Pawar's son cancelled
Controversial land deal involving Ajit Pawar's son cancelled

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar says his son Parth was unaware that the land his company purchased in Pune belonged to the government. The controversial transaction has been cancelled, and a probe has been ordered.

Tagore recommended 2 paras of 'Vande Mataram': Congress
Tagore recommended 2 paras of 'Vande Mataram': Congress

The Congress party has strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks regarding the dropping of stanzas from 'Vande Mataram' in 1937, calling his statements shameful and demanding an apology. The party argues that...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO