HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Move strays to designated shelters: SC on dog bite cases

Fri, 07 November 2025
Share:
11:34
image
The Supreme Court on Friday took note of the "alarming rise" in dog bite cases in institutional areas like educational centres and hospitals, and directed that such canines should be moved to designated shelters. 

A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria passed a slew of directions in the stray dogs case, including asking the authorities to ensure removal of cattle and other stray animals from highways and expressways, and their relocation to designated shelters. 

The bench directed the authorities to prevent the ingress of stray dogs into the premises of government and private educational institutions and hospitals, etc., to prevent dog bite incidents. It directed that stray dogs picked up from such institutions shall not be released back in the same place. 

The bench asked the authorities, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), to undertake a joint drive to identify stretches of highways where stray animals are frequently found. It fixed the matter for further hearing on January 13. 

On November 3, the apex court said it will pass interim directions to tackle the issue of "grave menace" of dog bites in institutional areas, where employees feed and encourage stray dogs. 

The apex court is hearing a suo motu case, which was initiated on July 28 over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital. It had expanded the scope of the stray dogs case beyond the confines of Delhi-National Capital Region, and directed that all states and Union territories be made parties in the matter. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Prashant Kishor on record turnout: X factor is...
LIVE! Prashant Kishor on record turnout: X factor is...

Your son not to blame: SC tells Capt Sabharwal's father
Your son not to blame: SC tells Capt Sabharwal's father

The Supreme Court has told the 91-year-old father of the pilot who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that his son is not to be blamed for the accident and he should not carry the burden on himself.

Pak-Afghan forces exchange fire amid peace talks
Pak-Afghan forces exchange fire amid peace talks

Pakistani and Afghan forces exchanged fire, testing the fragile peace between the two sides as officials from both countries held talks in Turkiye to find a lasting solution to cross-border militancy.

MP mandates Bhagavad Gita sessions for trainee cops
MP mandates Bhagavad Gita sessions for trainee cops

The Madhya Pradesh Police training wing has directed all its centres to hold Bhagavad Gita recital sessions for recruits, aiming to help them lead a 'righteous' life. This follows a similar directive for Ramcharitmanas recitals.

'We Will Remove Modi From Delhi, BJP From Bihar'
'We Will Remove Modi From Delhi, BJP From Bihar'

'Without our support Nitish Kumar wouldn't have become chief minister.''After the government was formed we became ministers, but our agenda remained the same: Amit Shah had promised reservation for Nishads.''He wouldn't listen, so we...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO