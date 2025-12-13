Pak, 7 other Muslim nations back UNRWA; say its role in Gaza 'irreplaceable'

10:52

Eight leading Muslim countries, including Pakistan, have expressed strong support for the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees, saying its role in Gaza is "irreplaceable" amid an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

In a joint statement shared by Pakistan's Foreign Office on Friday, the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates reaffirmed "the indispensable role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in safeguarding the rights and well-being of Palestinian refugees".

They said that for decades, UNRWA has carried out a unique mandate entrusted to it by the international community, providing protection, education, health care, social services, and emergency assistance to millions of Palestinian refugees in its areas of operation.

"In light of the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, the ministers underscore the essential role UNRWA plays in delivering humanitarian assistance through its network of distribution centres, ensuring that food, relief items, and basic necessities reach those in need fairly and efficiently," the statement said.

The ministers noted that the UN General Assembly's decision to renew UNRWA's mandate for an additional three years reflected international confidence in the agency's vital role and the continuity of its operations.

UNRWA's schools and health facilities remain a lifeline for refugee communities in Gaza, the statement said, underlining that UNRWA's role is "irreplaceable".

"No other entity possesses the infrastructure, expertise, and field presence required to meet the needs of Palestinian refugees or to ensure continuity of services at the necessary scale, it read.

The statement warned that any weakening of the agency's capacity would have grave humanitarian, social and political repercussions across the region.

The ministers also condemned the storming of the UNRWA headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem by Israeli forces, describing it as a "flagrant violation" of international law and the "inviolability" of UN premises. -- PTI