Rahul to attend friendly football match between Messi, Telangana CM

10:53

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will attend the GOAT India Tour event featuring football legend Lionel Messi at the RGI Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday evening, Telangana Congress sources said.





A friendly match will be played between the two teams -- Singareni RR9 and Aparna-Messi All Stars. These two teams will be playing a 15-20 minute friendly match and five minutes before the game, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, a football enthusiast and Messi will join and will dribble the ball together.





Rahul Gandhi will land in Hyderabad on a special flight at 4.30 PM and will proceed to Taj Falaknuma Palace Hotel where Messi will be staying.

After watching the game, Gandhi will leave for the national capital by 10.30 PM.





Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the event at the RGI Cricket stadium.





Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu said security would be provided with 3,000 personnel. -- PTI