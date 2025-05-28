HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Terrorist Tahawwur Rana wants to speak to his family

Wed, 28 May 2025
14:51
A Delhi court on Wednesday directed Tihar jail authorities to file a response to jailed 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana's plea seeking permission to speak to his family members. 

Special Judge Chander Jit Singh issued notice to jail authorities on Rana's plea and directed them to also file a status report in the matter by June 4, the next date of hearing. The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman is currently in judicial custody. 

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition. Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann represented the NIA. Before the proceedings, the judge asked Rana if he had a lawyer.

After Rana said he did not have a lawyer, the judge informed him that a counsel was being provided to him from the Delhi Legal Services Authority. After that, advocate Piyush Sachdeva was appointed to represent him.

Rana is accused of conspiring with Headley and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the three-day terror siege of India's financial capital. -- PTI

