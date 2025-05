16:45





The 30-share BSE barometer declined 239.31 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 81,312.32. During the day, it lost 307.61 points or 0.37 per cent to 81,244.02. The 50-issue NSE Nifty dropped 73.75 points or 0.30 per cent to 24,752.45.

Stock markets declined for the second straight day with benchmark Sensex falling by 239 points, dragged by FMCG major ITC after British multinational BAT Plc trimmed its ownership in the conglomerate.