Follow Rediff on:      
SC extends interim bail to professor for remarks on Op Sindoor

Wed, 28 May 2025
13:12
image
The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended till July the interim bail given to Ali Khan Mahmudabad, associate professor and head of the Political Science department at Ashoka University in Haryana, in relation to a social media post on Operation Sindoor. 

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta also restricted the scope of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the case lodged against Mahmudabad and said the probe should be limited to the two FIRs.

"We direct that the investigation of SIT shall be confined to the contents of the two FIRs, subject matter of these proceedings. The investigation report, before it is filed in a jurisdictional court, must be produced before this court. The interim protection to continue till further orders," the apex court stated in the order. -- ANI

