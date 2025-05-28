HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nothing to worry: Kerala on 500+ Covid cases

Wed, 28 May 2025
14:25
No vaccinations against Covid are being given out now in India
On the rise in Covid-19 cases, Kerala Health Minister Veena George says, "We are closely monitoring the situation. When we noticed a rise in global COVID-19 cases, we held a state-level rapid response meeting chaired by the minister and instructed officials to monitor the situation closely. All districts have now been asked to conduct COVID testing. There is no alarming situation in the state -- nothing to worry about. As of yesterday, there are 519 active cases. The severity is generally low, but people with comorbidities may face complications. So far, three deaths have been reported."

