First look: Harry, Ron, Hermione

Wed, 28 May 2025
13:02
The Harry Potter trio
HBO has found its "Harry Potter" leads in Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout. The upcoming series is based on novels by J K Rowling, and is described as a "more in-depth" adaptation of Rowling's books as compared to the eight-part film franchise. 

The platform shared the news with an Instagram post on Wednesday. It featured the actors posing for a picture together. McLaughlin will portray the role of Harry Potter, Stanton has been roped in as Hermione Granger and Stout will essay Ron Weasley. The characters were previously played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. "Dear Mr. Potter, Miss Granger, and Mr. Weasley: We are pleased to inform you that you have a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Please welcome Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley to the HBO Original Series 'Harry Potter'," read the caption.

