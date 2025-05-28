HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Brides to be gifted 'sindoor' under mass wedding scheme in UP

Wed, 28 May 2025
Uttar Pradesh Minister for Social Welfare Asim Arun on Wednesday announced that brides under the state's flagship mass wedding scheme will be presented with a 'sindoor daani' -- a container for vermillion. 

Arun said the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, an idea conceptualised by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, reflects the state's commitment to tradition and the dignity of women.

"This gift, though small in monetary value, carries great significance as a symbol of marriage. It has been decided after the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, which sent a strong message to those sheltering terrorism," the minister said while speaking at an event in Hardoi.

Further hailing Operation Sindoor which was carried out against Pakistan, the minister said that with the military strike, India had avenged the deaths of its 26 citizens in Pahalgam. 

The Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana has recently seen an increase in benefits, with financial assistance raised from Rs 51,000 to Rs 1 lakh per couple, along with additional gifts. 

The inclusion of the 'sindoor daani' is the latest symbolic gesture under the scheme, Arun added.

He also commended the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath, asserting that India has emerged as a significant global economy under their governance.   -- PTI

