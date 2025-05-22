HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India condemns killing of Israeli embassy staffers in US

Thu, 22 May 2025
Share:
16:17
Israeli embassy staffers Sarah Lynn Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky
Israeli embassy staffers Sarah Lynn Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky
India on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying that the perpetrators of the crime must be brought to justice.
 
Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were shot dead outside a Jewish museum in Washington DC on Wednesday evening allegedly by a man, according to police.

The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, shouted "Free, free Palestine" after he was arrested.

"Condemn in the strongest term the killing of Israeli diplomats in Washington DC," Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Germany, said in a social media post.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and colleagues. The perpetrators must be brought to justice," he said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Security scare at Salman Khan's building; 2 arrested
LIVE! Security scare at Salman Khan's building; 2 arrested

Not blood but sindoor runs in my veins: Modi
Not blood but sindoor runs in my veins: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India's enemies have learnt what happens when 'sindoor' becomes gunpowder and lauded India's armed forces for creating such a trap that Pakistan was forced to go down on its knees. He also said...

K'taka HM may have gifted Rs 15-25 lakh to Ranya: Dy CM
K'taka HM may have gifted Rs 15-25 lakh to Ranya: Dy CM

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday continued its searches at places linked to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara as part of the probe into alleged gold smuggling-linked money laundering case against Kannada actress Ranya Rao and...

US was in United States: Jaishankar on Trump's ceasefire claim
US was in United States: Jaishankar on Trump's ceasefire claim

When asked whether both armies talked to each other, initiated by the Pakistani army, Jaishankar said, "Yes, we have a mechanism to talk to each other as a hotline. So, on the 10th of May, it was the Pakistani army which sent a message...

What Is Operation Kagar About?
What Is Operation Kagar About?

During Operation Kagar, 350 Naxalites have been killed so far, including some of the movement's top leaders.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD