US, China blink; to roll back most tariffs

Mon, 12 May 2025
14:16
US and Chinese officials said Monday they had reached a deal to roll back most of their recent tariffs and call a 90-day pause to keep talking to resolve their trade disputes. Stock markets rose sharply as the globe's two major economic powers took a step back from a clash that has unsettled the global economy. 

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the US agreed to drop its 145 per cent tariff rate on Chinese goods by 115 percentage points to 30 per cent, while China agreed to lower its rate on US goods by the same amount to 10 per cent. Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the tariff reductions at a news conference in Geneva.

LIVE! DGMOs of India, Pakistan to speak this evening
Modi chairs high-level meet; CDS, 3 service chiefs attend
Modi has been chairing regular meetings with the top government functionaries involved in the country's military and diplomatic response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22.

Was Simla Agreement violated, Cong asks Modi govt
The Congress party also called for a special session of Parliament to evaluate the situation in detail, to identify any mistakes that were made, and to ensure that they are not repeated in the future.

Virat Kohli Bids Farewell to Test Cricket
Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a remarkable chapter in his illustrious career.

All 32 airports, shut due to India-Pak conflict, reopen
Civilian flight operations from the 32 airports across northern and western India, including Srinagar and Amritsar, were suspended from May 9 to May 15.

