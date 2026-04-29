Bengal: Violence reported during early hours of voting

09:21

An Uttar Pradesh Police officer, Ajay Pal Sharma, was seen touring Falta in South 24 Parganas district with a convoy since morning.





Heavy central force deployment was reported in Diamond Harbour and Falta, with units of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) stationed to maintain order. -- PTI

Incidents of violence and vandalism were reported from parts of West Bengal during the early hours of voting in the second phase of the assembly elections on Wednesday, police said.The incidents were reported from multiple locations, including Chapra, Shantipur, Nimtala and Bhangar, they said.A Bharatiya Janata Party polling agent was allegedly assaulted by 'miscreants linked to the ruling TMC' at booth number 53 in Chapra in Nadia district, party leaders said.A senior police officer said the person, identified as Mosharef Mir, was admitted to a local hospital.BJP candidate Saikat Sarkar said the incident took place after mock poll began."TMC supporters obstructed the BJP agent and hit him on the head, causing injury," Sarkar said.A complaint has been lodged with the local police station, though the TMC denied the allegations.The injured person said that 15-16 TMC supporters charged at him, with one person carrying a gun. He said he was assaulted with a rod, following which he collapsed on the ground.In Shantipur, a BJP camp office in ward number 16 was found vandalised on Wednesday morning, with furniture smashed, triggering tension in the area, police said.In Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, allegations surfaced that an ISF agent was prevented from entering a polling booth, sparking unrest.ISF leader Arabul Islam claimed, "Agents' forms are being snatched and they are being thrown out... Women are not being allowed to vote. We placed agents so that everyone can vote."Voting was delayed at booth number 140 in Nimtala, where polling had not begun even by 7.30 am, leading to tension among voters."We have sought reports from the respective officials posted in these areas. They have been asked to ensure that polling is free and fair and everyone can participate without intimidation," an official from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.Meanwhile, police issued a warning to Kartik Banerjee, brother of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as well as TMC workers, who gathered close to a polling booth, stating that no more than four people would be allowed to gather at a spot, officials said.