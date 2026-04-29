All Hindus voting for BJP: Suvendu Adhikari on 2nd phase

09:30

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari appealed voters to exercise their voting right as the polling for second phase of West Bengal elections commenced earlier in the day.



Speaking to ANI, Adhikari stressed that all "hindus" are voting for the BJP. "I urge everyone to vote in large numbers...All Hindus are voting for the BJP," he said.



Adhikari also inspected polling stations in Bhabanipur assembly seat and also offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in the region.



Suvendu is taking on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur in a high-profile contest, who has held the seat for the past 15 years.



The second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 has officially commenced, preceded by rigorous mock polls across the state's high-stakes corridors.



Early morning visuals captured a state in "mission mode." Election officials and polling agents gathered at dawn to conduct mock polls, a mandatory procedure to ensure the integrity of EVMs and VVPAT machines.



By 6:30 AM, long queues had already snaked around polling stations in South 24 Parganas. Despite the intense heat predicted for later in the day, voters, many of them women and first-timers, arrived early to exercise their franchise in what is being described as one of the most polarised and significant elections in Bengal's history.



The second round is widely seen as the "litmus test" for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.



The scale of this phase is massive, covering nearly half of the state's total assembly seats, 142 (out of 294). The total electorate is around 3.21 crore (Male: 1,64,35,627 and Female: 1,57,37,418 and Third Gender: 792)



1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.



While 142 seats are up for grabs, all eyes are on the "Big Five" urban contests. The "VVIP" seat of Kolkata Bhabanipur Constituency - Mamata Banerjee (TMC) vs. Suvendu Adhikari (BJP). Tollyganj, the heart of the Bengali film industry, is a high-profile star-studded battle.



In the 2021 elections, the TMC dominated this specific belt, winning 123 of these 142 seats. For the BJP, this phase is about making inroads into the urban "bhadralok" vote and the Matua community. For the TMC, it is about holding the line to ensure a fourth consecutive term for Mamata Banerjee. -- ANI