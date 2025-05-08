Want to join Army, confront Pakistani terrorists: Boy who's father died in Pahalgam

14:23

Tanuj's father, Prashant Satpathy, was among the 26 people killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. Speaking to reporters at his house in Odisha's Balasore district, Tanuj said if he gets the opportunity to meet PM Narendra Modi, he would tell him to ensure that no child like him becomes fatherless.





"I have decided to join the Army as it has avenged my father's death," he said as his mother, Priya Darshini Achariya, stood by his side "We have been watching the news since Wednesday morning, and it gives my mother and me immense satisfaction. We are proud of our Army," he said, referring to Operation Sindoor. Tanuj said the Army have been with him and his mother since the beginning.





"Finally, they took revenge. Therefore, I will certainly join the Army. I will study with dedication so that I can get a place in the force, and will confront Pakistan and its terrorists," he said.





"If I get an opportunity to meet PM Modi, I will tell him to ensure that no boy like me becomes fatherless. I now realise the value of a father to a son. I will also tell PM Modi to provide ample security in places like Pahalgam and not allow terrorists on Indian soil," he said.





Recounting the horror at Pahalgam, Tanuj said the terrorists shot his father while he was coming down from a hill. "He fell immediately. My maa and I rushed towards him, and found he was bleeding from his head. When my maa asked whether he needed water, he said, yes. I gave him water," he recounted. Asked whether the terrorists sought to know anything from his father before killing him, Tanuj said, "No, but I have seen them asking others about their religion." He also remembered how he took care of his mother after the incident.





"There was no one from our family when the tragedy struck. My maa was not in a position to console me. She was utterly shattered, and I was the only help for her," he said.





Tanuj's mother, Priya Darshini, said she would do anything to fulfil her son's wish. "If he wants to join the forces, I will prepare him that way. He needs the blessings of the people of India," she said. However, Priya Darshini expressed concern over Tanuj's "sudden maturity". "I am worried because he appears to have lost his childhood suddenly. He should get mature gradually and not suddenly. I hope god will bless him," she said. PTI

