Pakistan Army chief picks General for Bahawalpur Corps

18:13

General Asim Munir

The Pakistan army's Bahawalpur Corps has always had a special significance for India as it keeps an eye on the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk at Research and Analysis Wing, explained in hisThe position fell vacant last month after Lieutenant General Saqib Mehmood Malik's retirement.Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir has now selected Lieutenant General Mohd Aqeel, 83rd PMA, Frontier Force Regiment, as the new Corps Commander, XXXI Corps, Bahawalpur.Previously he was director general, IT and Communications at the Pakistan army's headquarters in Rawalpindi.Indian missiles struck one of the Jaish's facilities during Operation Sindoor early on the morning of May 7, 2025.