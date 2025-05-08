HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pakistan Army chief picks General for Bahawalpur Corps

Thu, 08 May 2025
Share:
18:13
General Asim Munir
General Asim Munir
The Pakistan army's Bahawalpur Corps has always had a special significance for India as it keeps an eye on the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk at Research and Analysis Wing, explained in his Rediff column.

The position fell vacant last month after Lieutenant General Saqib Mehmood Malik's retirement.

Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir has now selected Lieutenant General Mohd Aqeel, 83rd PMA, Frontier Force Regiment, as the new Corps Commander, XXXI Corps, Bahawalpur.

Previously he was director general, IT and Communications at the Pakistan army's headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Indian missiles struck one of the Jaish's facilities during Operation Sindoor early on the morning of May 7, 2025.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US asks its citizens to leave Lahore
LIVE! US asks its citizens to leave Lahore

India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences
India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences

Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation multiple domain experts told ANI.

'India Should Hit Pakistan Army Targets'
'India Should Hit Pakistan Army Targets'

'There's something called deterrence by punishment.''That means you hit in a manner calculated to raise costs and consequences for Pakistan, so that the next time it attempts a Pahalgam-like attack, it has to think ten times.'

100 terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh
100 terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told an all-party meeting that at least 100 terrorists were killed in the Indian strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor'. Leaders from various parties...

Bahawalpur and Narowal: Terror factories of Jaish exposed
Bahawalpur and Narowal: Terror factories of Jaish exposed

The Bahawalpur centre is notorious for hoarding arms and ammunition left behind by the NATO forces in Afghanistan, the officials said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD