Day after Op Sindoor, Pak again resorts to shelling

Thu, 08 May 2025
08:28
image
Pakistani troops resorted to cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Thursday, a day after the Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in the neighbouring country as part of 'Operation Sindoor'.
 
The Pakistani side targeted civilian areas in the Karnah area, firing shells and mortars after midnight, officials said.

The Indian armed forces retaliated effectively against the unprovoked firing.

There are no reports of any casualties so far.

Most of the civilian population in Karnah moved to safer areas on Wednesday after Pakistani troops resorted to shelling following India's 'Operation Sindoor'. -- PTI 

