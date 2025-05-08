HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Army confirms soldier killed in Pak shelling

Thu, 08 May 2025
The White Knight Corps on Wednesday confirmed the supreme sacrifice of an Indian soldier who lost his life during heavy shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of the 5 Field Regiment was killed in the shelling that took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Confirming his death, the White Knight Corps posted on social media platform X, '#GOC and all ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps salute the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on 07 May 25 during Pakistan Army shelling.'

They also expressed solidarity with the civilians affected by the cross-border attacks.

'We also stand in solidarity with all victims of the targeted attacks on innocent civilians in #Poonch Sector,' the post further said.

Pakistan Army began shelling civilian areas in Poonch, Tangdhar and other border regions on the night of May 6, and continued firing through May 7. 

The shelling caused severe damage to homes, forced many locals to flee, and injured several people.  -- ANI

