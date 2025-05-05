HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Markets end higher on sustained foreign fund inflows

Mon, 05 May 2025
16:31
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Monday, supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and a sharp correction in global crude oil prices. 

The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 294.85 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 80,796.84, extending its previous day's rally. During the day, it jumped 547.04 points or 0.67 per cent to 81,049.03.

The NSE Nifty rose 114.45 points or 0.47 per cent to 24,461.15. From the Sensex firms, Adani Ports jumped 6.29 per cent amid reports that Gautam Adani's representatives met with US administration officials to seek the dismissal of criminal charges in a bribery probe.

LIVE! Pak claims breach of Indian defence websites
In call with Modi, Putin confirms India visit for summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India for the annual high-level meeting as the two leaders held a telephone conversation, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Pak conducts training launch of another missile amid tension
Pakistan successfully conducted a training launch of the 'Fatah series' surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometers. The launch comes amid heightened tensions with India following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The...

Pahalgam Attack: 'Munir Would Have Known'
'Pakistan's only concern has been while they were on the FATF watch list was to distance their State institutions and organs from any direct connection with the actual execution of militancy inside Kashmir.'

Allahabad HC junks plea on Rahul Gandhi's citizenship
The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench has disposed of a petition challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship, allowing the petitioner to explore other legal options. The court stated that since the central government...

