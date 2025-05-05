Markets end higher on sustained foreign fund inflows

16:31





The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 294.85 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 80,796.84, extending its previous day's rally. During the day, it jumped 547.04 points or 0.67 per cent to 81,049.03.





The NSE Nifty rose 114.45 points or 0.47 per cent to 24,461.15. From the Sensex firms, Adani Ports jumped 6.29 per cent amid reports that Gautam Adani's representatives met with US administration officials to seek the dismissal of criminal charges in a bribery probe.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Monday, supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and a sharp correction in global crude oil prices.