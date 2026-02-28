HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

20 dead, 6 critically injured in Andhra Pradesh cracker unit explosion

Sat, 28 February 2026
Share:
17:58
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
As many as 20 people were killed and six others critically injured in the cracker unit blast in Vetlapalem in Kakinada district on Saturday, a top police official said.

"We have information that 20 people were killed in the incident," Kakinada Superintendent of Police G Bindu Madhav told PTI.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha told PTI that six people were critically injured in the cracker unit blast.

Anitha said she was on her way to the blast site.

Tourism Minister K Durgesh said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is expected to visit the site.

"This is the biggest blast in the state. Full details are yet to come. There is no chance that anyone would survive. Some people are undergoing treatment, he told reporters. The intensity of the explosion at Vetlakpalem village in Samarlakota mandal was so strong that bodies were flung into nearby paddy fields," a police official said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire, which led to the blast, is ongoing, police officials said.

The Kakinada Government General Hospital superintendent said the hospital received seven patients with burns ranging from 90 to 100 per cent. She said they are under treatment.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed sadness over a large number of cracker manufacturing workers losing their lives at Surya Fireworks, said an official release.

'The explosion at a crackers manufacturing unit at Vetlapalem village in Kakinada district has really pained me. Multiple people losing their lives in this accident is sad,' Naidu said in a post on X.

Horrifying scenes played out amid lush green paddy fields as locals were seen shifting bodies in barakalu, sheets made of fertiliser bags.

Fire and smoke emanated from the blast site, and an ambulance rushed to rescue the injured.

Naidu said he spoke to officials about the accident and directed them to extend immediate help to the victims.

"We are monitoring the rescue efforts and will come to the aid of the affected families," he said.

Around 20 people were working in the crackers unit when the blast occurred. Naidu directed senior officials and ministers to visit the accident site. Police have deployed drones to locate body parts flung into nearby agricultural fields.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Would never surrender: Iranian Embassy in India
LIVE! Would never surrender: Iranian Embassy in India

UAE intercepts Iranian missiles, 1 dead
UAE intercepts Iranian missiles, 1 dead

The authorities confirmed that the security situation in the UAE remains stable and that all concerned entities are monitoring developments around the clock.

Dozens killed as Israel, US attack Iran; Tehran responds
Dozens killed as Israel, US attack Iran; Tehran responds

Israel has declared an immediate nationwide special state of emergency, warning that a missile and drone attack against Israeli territory and civilians is expected in the immediate timeframe.

'Surrender or certain death': Trump's warning to Iran
'Surrender or certain death': Trump's warning to Iran

Addressing members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, armed forces, and police, Trump said they must lay down their weapons and accept complete immunity or face 'certain death'.

Iran strikes US military base in Bahrain
Iran strikes US military base in Bahrain

The Iranian embassy also posted a video purportedly showing the aftermath of the strike, with plumes of smoke visible.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO