Would never surrender: Iranian Embassy in India

18:13

The Iranian Embassy in India on Saturday unequivocally refuted any chance of 'surrender' to the 'ignoble' demands of Israel and United States of laying down their arms and surrendering.





The Iranian embassy said that the United States, in collaboration with the 'corrupt Zionist regime' of Israel carried out aerial operations in the country targeting 'certain locations', including in civilian infrastructure.





The operations across Tehran and Iranian cities are expected to continue in the coming days, the statement added.





"This morning, the courageous nation of Iran witnessed an aerial operation carried out by the brutal regime of the United States, in collaboration with the corrupt Zionist regime, targeting certain locations within the country. This malicious act took place once again during the course of negotiations, reflecting the enemy's mistaken belief that the steadfast nation of Iran would surrender to their ignoble demands through such cowardly actions," the embassy said in an official statement of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran.





"According to information obtained regarding the plans of these two corrupt regimes, their operations in Tehran and certain other cities are expected to continue," the embassy said while sharing the statement.





The Embassy also advised its citizens to remain calm, and travel to other areas which are safe from the 'aggression' of Israel and the United States. -- ANI