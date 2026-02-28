HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dubai airport suspends ops amid Iran strikes

Sat, 28 February 2026
19:17
The escalating situation across the Gulf region following the joint Israel-US attacks on Iran has majorly disrupted flight connections in and out of Dubai, a major aviation destination and a commercial hub on Saturday.
 
Regional airspace closures have caused disruption to several flights in the overall Gulf region too.
 
"Some flights have been canceled or delayed at @DXB and Dubai World Central Al Maktoum International (DWC) as a result of the partial closure of the airspace of the United Arab Emirates," a statement by the Dubai airport said.
 
"We kindly ask you to contact your airline and refrain from heading to DXB or DWC at this time," it added.
 
Dubai Airports owns and manages the operation and development of both of Dubai's airports Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC). Over 100 airlines operate flights to and from Dubai to almost all countries across continents.
 
Regional airspace closures have caused disruption to several flights, including Emirates and Air India.
 
"Emirates urges customers to check emirat.es/travelupdates and emirat.es/flightstatus for the latest updates," the airline said in a statement.
 
"We are actively monitoring the situation, engaging with relevant authorities, and adjusting our operations in line with the latest developments.  "Emirates adheres to all regulatory requirements and follows guidance issued by aviation authorities," the airline said.
 
Air India cancelled all its flight to and from the Gulf region, mainly to Abu Dhabi, UAE (AUH), Dammam, Saudi Arabia (DMM), Doha, Qatar (DOH), Dubai, UAE (DXB), Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (JED), Muscat, Oman (MCT), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (RUH), and Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV), the airline said in a statement posted on its social media X.
 
The US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran early Saturday, which came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Urge all sides...': India on US-Israeli strikes on Iran
LIVE! 'Urge all sides...': India on US-Israeli strikes on Iran

'Urge all sides...': India reacts as US-Israel attack Iran
'Urge all sides...': India reacts as US-Israel attack Iran

Following a joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran, India is calling for restraint and de-escalation to avoid further military confrontation in the Middle East.

Dozens killed as Israel, US attack Iran; Tehran responds
Dozens killed as Israel, US attack Iran; Tehran responds

Israel has declared an immediate nationwide special state of emergency, warning that a missile and drone attack against Israeli territory and civilians is expected in the immediate timeframe.

UAE intercepts Iranian missiles, 1 dead
UAE intercepts Iranian missiles, 1 dead

The authorities confirmed that the security situation in the UAE remains stable and that all concerned entities are monitoring developments around the clock.

'Surrender or certain death': Trump's warning to Iran
'Surrender or certain death': Trump's warning to Iran

Addressing members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, armed forces, and police, Trump said they must lay down their weapons and accept complete immunity or face 'certain death'.

