13:58

Posting this picture on X, she writes, "EidAlFitr Mubarak to each one of you. Prayed for peace, love & harmony in my beloved India! Jai Hind #EidMubarak2025."





Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour across India today, amid tight security arrangements in communally sensitive places. People of all ages, dressed in kurta-pyjama, flocked to their nearest mosques to offer namaaz, signifying the end of Ramzan.

Congress national spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed wishes you a happy Eid.