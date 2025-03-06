HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India's Share In Global Market Capitalisation Declines Below...

Thu, 06 March 2025
India's share in the world market capitalisation has fallen below 3 per cent for the first time in nearly two years.

On March 3, the country's market capitalisation (mcap) at $3.75 trillion was 2.99 per cent of the combined global market cap of $126 trillion, according to Bloomberg data. 

This is India's lowest contribution to global mcap since April 19, 2023, and marks a significant drop from its peak of 4.4 per cent on August 4, 2024.The decline can be attributed to a resurgence in Chinese equities and a massive erosion of over $1 trillion in India's market capitalisation.

India's current contribution to global market capitalisation is in line with its long-term average of 2.99 per cent since 2018.Since September 27, the MSCI India index has plunged 18 per cent even as the MSCI World index has remained largely unchanged.

-- Samie Modak/Business Standard

