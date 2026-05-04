Mamata or BJP? Vijay or DMK? Counting begins for 5 states

Counting of votes has begun in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal after a riveting high-voltage contest with the outcome crucial for prominent ruling regional parties like the Trinamool Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and the Left.





The exercise started with the postal ballots, at the counting centres, which have a three-tier security system.





In a first, the Election Commission has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system through ECINET to prevent unauthorised entry into counting centres.





In West Bengal, where people voted for 294 seats, it is a battle between the Trinamool Congress helmed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party.





The two-phase polls in the state ended on April 29, with its highest-ever voter turnout of 92.47 per cent since Independence.





Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is hoping to win its fourth consecutive term by overcoming a spirited challenge from the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, while the Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Congress are trying to reclaim a foothold following their wipeout in the 2021 polls.





In Tamil Nadu, where votes were cast for 234 seats, it is a triangular battle between actor Vijay's new party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the ruling DMK in alliance with Congress and DMDK, and the AIADMK in alliance with the BJP and PMK.





In Assam, which has 126 assembly seats, the BJP is hoping for a hat-trick.





In Kerala, a state with 140 assembly seats, the Left Front or the LDF is looking to win a third straight term. But exit polls predicted the Congress-led UDF winning.