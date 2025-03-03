Thanda thanda: Fadnavis, Shinde on 'cold war' buzz

09:15

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dismissed speculation of a "cold war" with his deputy Eknath Shinde, and mocked Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut, quipping he wants to compete with Salim-Javed, the legendary screenwriting duo.





Fadnavis was addressing a press conference on Sunday with Deputy CMs Shinde and Ajit Pawar after a cabinet meeting and customary tea party ahead of the four-week budget session of the state legislature, beginning Monday.





"There is no war. Those who know both of us will remember what we do when we are together," said Fadnavis, pointing to their meetings before Shinde's rebellion split the undivided Shiv Sena and ousted the MVA government in 2022.





While Fadnavis maintained all partners of ruling Mahayuti -- BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP -- are working unitedly, Shinde chipped in saying, "Everything is thanda thanda, cool cool."





Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, said the budget session will be the first House proceedings of the new government after Mahayuti's victory in the state polls last year.





"It is just that Fadnavis and I have swapped our chairs. Only Ajit Pawar's chair is fixed," said Shinde, who was the CM before the assembly elections with Fadnavis and Pawar as his deputies then.





Pawar came up with the repartee, "What can I do if you couldn't keep your chair," sending all three into peals of laughter.





Fadnavis dismissed reports claiming he had stayed decisions taken by his predecessor. "I have not stayed any decision taken by Shinde," he asserted.





The CM and his deputies also rubbished Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut's claim about Shinde meeting Union minister Amit Shah at 4 am in Pune to complain against Fadnavis.





Shinde said Shah is a leader of the BJP-led NDA. Pawar asserted it was a courtesy call at 10 am. Fadnavis said he too was present in the meeting. -- PTI