HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Thanda thanda: Fadnavis, Shinde on 'cold war' buzz

Mon, 03 March 2025
Share:
09:15
image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dismissed speculation of a "cold war" with his deputy Eknath Shinde, and mocked Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut, quipping he wants to compete with Salim-Javed, the legendary screenwriting duo.

Fadnavis was addressing a press conference on Sunday with Deputy CMs Shinde and Ajit Pawar after a cabinet meeting and customary tea party ahead of the four-week budget session of the state legislature, beginning Monday.

"There is no war. Those who know both of us will remember what we do when we are together," said Fadnavis, pointing to their meetings before Shinde's rebellion split the undivided Shiv Sena and ousted the MVA government in 2022.

While Fadnavis maintained all partners of ruling Mahayuti -- BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP -- are working unitedly, Shinde chipped in saying, "Everything is thanda thanda, cool cool."

Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, said the budget session will be the first House proceedings of the new government after Mahayuti's victory in the state polls last year.

"It is just that Fadnavis and I have swapped our chairs. Only Ajit Pawar's chair is fixed," said Shinde, who was the CM before the assembly elections with Fadnavis and Pawar as his deputies then.

Pawar came up with the repartee, "What can I do if you couldn't keep your chair," sending all three into peals of laughter.

Fadnavis dismissed reports claiming he had stayed decisions taken by his predecessor. "I have not stayed any decision taken by Shinde," he asserted.

The CM and his deputies also rubbished Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut's claim about Shinde meeting Union minister Amit Shah at 4 am in Pune to complain against Fadnavis.

Shinde said Shah is a leader of the BJP-led NDA. Pawar asserted it was a courtesy call at 10 am. Fadnavis said he too was present in the meeting. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Thanda thanda: Fadnavis, Shinde on 'cold war' buzz
LIVE! Thanda thanda: Fadnavis, Shinde on 'cold war' buzz

Youth dies after fish gets stuck in throat while fishing
Youth dies after fish gets stuck in throat while fishing

The incident took place around 4.30 pm while he was draining the paddy field with his friends and fishing. He was trying to catch another fish by biting the fish in his mouth when it went down his throat.

Why lakhs leave their footwear at Ram Temple every day
Why lakhs leave their footwear at Ram Temple every day

The Ayodhya municipal corporation is grappling with a unique problem: a massive pile of abandoned footwear left behind by devotees at the Ram temple. This issue has arisen due to a change in crowd management measures, leading to a long...

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Wins Best Actor
Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Wins Best Actor

The 97th Annual Academy Awards are live at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Here's a quick look at the winners.

From 2021 Pain To CT Glory!
From 2021 Pain To CT Glory!

Varun Chakravarthy now holds the best figures by an Indian bowler on Champions Trophy debut.His five wicket haul in just his second ODI is the earliest by an Indian in 50 overs cricket.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD