Himachal floods: 285 roads blocked, electricity, water affected

The Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister of Himachal Pradesh chaired the meeting in view of the widespread impact of monsoon-related disruptions, involving key departments, like- Jal Shakti, the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Public Works Department (PWD), along with senior-level officers.





Speaking to ANI, Minister Negi said, "We had earlier conducted a state-level meeting to prepare for the monsoon season. Today, I held a special review with Revenue Department officials and other concerned departments to assess the current situation and direct immediate restoration efforts wherever needed."





"Districts like Kangra and Mandi are currently under red alert. Our preparedness in these areas is already in place. As of last evening, around 285 roads had been blocked due to landslides and slips. Our target is to reopen at least 234 of them by this evening," he added.





Negi clarified that all national highways in the state remain functional, but 968 electricity transformers (DTRs) have been affected. The HPSEB teams are working on restoring the power supply across affected areas.





"Simultaneously, around 23 drinking water schemes have also been disrupted due to heavy rains. Restoration work is ongoing, and we expect normalcy to be restored soon," he added.





The minister further said that in districts under red alert, schools have been closed as a precautionary measure.





Negi also mentioned that a flash flood was reported in Rampur's Sarpara area of Shimla district.





"Fortunately, there were no human casualties, though three cattle sheds were swept away, resulting in the loss of three animals. One family's kitchen room and storage unit were also damaged. The drinking water supply in the area remains largely unaffected, except for one scheme under repair that suffered some damage. But that too will be restored quickly," Negi assured.

