9 labourers missing after cloudburst in U'khand

Sun, 29 June 2025
08:44
As many as nine road construction labourers are feared to have been swept away following a cloudburst along the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district early Sunday, the police said. 

The labourers went missing following heavy rainfall and cloudburst near Silai Bend in Barkot area on way to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi district, the disaster control room in Uttarkashi said. 

Barkot police station SHO Deepak Kathait said information about a cloudburst on the Yamunotri highway was received around midnight. 

A team rushed to the spot and found that labourers engaged in road construction work lived there by putting up tents.

They are feared to have been swept away by heavy rain. So far eight to nine people are reported missing. 

All of them are of Nepali origin, he said, adding a search is underway. 

The highway is closed at many places, including Silai bend, since the cloudburst. -- PTI

