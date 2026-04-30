Everyone likes to dream: TMC on exit polls

08:29

Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen on Wednesday dismissed exit poll projections which has projected a BJP win in West Bengal.





Sen called the exit polls as "dreams" and fiercely defending the state's record on women's safety and administrative integrity.

Speaking with ANI, Sen downplayed the surge predicted for the BJP in recent polling data, pointing toward what she described as a lack of grassroots infrastructure within the opposition.





She claimed the BJP struggled to even field polling agents in nearly 200 out of 294 booths, suggesting their ground-level organisation is hollow.

Reminding critics of the 2021 Assembly elections, she noted that the BJP failed to cross the 100-seat mark despite high expectations. She hinted that exit poll results are often disconnected from the actual pulse of the electorate, while making a sharp accusation that "everyone has been purchased" to influence narratives.

"The BJP could not give agents for almost 200 out of 294 booths. In 2021, they did not even win 100 seats. Everyone likes to dream. Everyone has been purchased," she said.

Addressing the sensitive issues of women's safety and recent controversies, Sen remained steadfast in her support of the state government's performance.

Sen offered a blunt assessment of recent flashpoints and dismissed the allegations of systemic abuse, stating that "nothing regarding women happened" in the area. While acknowledging the RG Kar tragedy as "unfortunate," she praised the state's response, challenging "double-engine" (BJP-led state and central) governments to match the speed and transparency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration.

"Nothing regarding women happened in Sandeshkhali. The RG Kar incident was unfortunate. The way our CM and our government handled it, have you seen any double-engine government do the same?... Bengal is ahead in terms of women's safety and security and overall law and order.... Kolkata has received the title of safest city thrice," said Sen.