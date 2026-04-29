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Bihar drops Sanjay Gandhi name from zoo, dairy institute

Thu, 30 April 2026
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Indira Gandhi with her younger son Sanjay Gandhi./Image courtesy Keystone/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives
Indira Gandhi with her younger son Sanjay Gandhi./Image courtesy Keystone/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state on Wednesday renamed the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park as 'Patna Zoo', and the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Dairy Technology as 'Bihar State Institute of Dairy Technology'.

The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

The state-run zoo, named after late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi -- the son of ex-prime minister Indira Gandhi, is located off Bailey Road in the state capital and was opened to the public in 1973.

Spread over 153 acre, it is home to more than 800 animals of over 110 species.

Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Dairy Technology is an ICAR-accredited institute in Patna, established by the state government in 1980. It offers BTech and MTech programmes in dairy technology.

Among the other 61 decisions taken was the allocation of Rs 23,165 crore for the 'Mukhyamantri Vidyut Upbhokta Sahayta Yojana', under which power consumers in the state get 125 units of free electricity every month.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat Department, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, said the allocation will enable the Power Department to provide subsidies to consumers during the current financial year.

The scheme was announced in July last year by then Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and was seen as one of several welfare measures that helped the ruling NDA return to power in the assembly elections held a few months later. -- PTI

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