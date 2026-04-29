HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Home Minister Amit Shah to embark on two-day visit to Ladakh

Thu, 30 April 2026
Share:
00:26
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh starting from Tomorrow.

In a post on X, Amit Shah stated it is a "moment of profound good fortune" for him to be attending the first-ever international exposition of the holy relics of Lord Buddha.

"Tomorrow, will be leaving for Ladakh for a two-day visit. It is a moment of profound good fortune for me to be attending on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the first ever international exposition of the holy relics of Lord Buddha, commencing on the 1st of May. In this exposition devotees from different parts of the world will offer veneration to the relics of Lord Buddha," Shah said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha (Tathagata) arrived in Leh on Wednesday for a historic public exposition, marking the beginning of a major spiritual celebration in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, along with senior officials and spiritual leaders, received the holy relics at Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport in a ceremonial welcome.

The Ladakh Police accorded a guard of honour, while monks performed special prayers amid an atmosphere of deep devotion.

Speaking to the media, LG Saxena said the relics were being placed in secure custody before being opened for public viewing.

"Today, the holy relics of Buddha were brought to Ladakh, and they received a grand welcome here. They are currently being taken from the technical area of the airport to the living quarters and will be kept in safe custody there," he said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Exit polls: BJP to win WB, Assam; DMK in TN; UDF in Keralam
Exit polls: BJP to win WB, Assam; DMK in TN; UDF in Keralam

Exit polls predict a BJP victory in Assam and an edge in West Bengal, a DMK government in Tamil Nadu, and a Congress-led UDF comeback in Kerala.

LIVE! Bihar drops Sanjay Gandhi name from zoo, dairy institute
LIVE! Bihar drops Sanjay Gandhi name from zoo, dairy institute

West Asia crisis: Iranian's Araghchi dials Jaishankar
West Asia crisis: Iranian's Araghchi dials Jaishankar

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi spoke with Indian counterpart S Jaishankar to discuss the West Asia crisis, following discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump rejects Iran's offer, says blockade to remain until.....
Trump rejects Iran's offer, says blockade to remain until.....

US President Donald Trump in an exclusive interview to Axios on Wednesday, said that he would continue to keep the naval blockade until Iran agrees to deal with the United States by addressing America's concerns about the nuclear programme.

Massive turnout in Bengal Phase 2; repoll likely at some booths
Massive turnout in Bengal Phase 2; repoll likely at some booths

Voting has commenced in 142 constituencies for the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, with significant security measures in place. The outcome will determine whether the TMC maintains its dominance or if the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO