Home Minister Amit Shah to embark on two-day visit to Ladakh

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh starting from Tomorrow.



In a post on X, Amit Shah stated it is a "moment of profound good fortune" for him to be attending the first-ever international exposition of the holy relics of Lord Buddha.



"Tomorrow, will be leaving for Ladakh for a two-day visit. It is a moment of profound good fortune for me to be attending on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the first ever international exposition of the holy relics of Lord Buddha, commencing on the 1st of May. In this exposition devotees from different parts of the world will offer veneration to the relics of Lord Buddha," Shah said in a post on X.



Meanwhile, the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha (Tathagata) arrived in Leh on Wednesday for a historic public exposition, marking the beginning of a major spiritual celebration in the Union Territory of Ladakh.



Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, along with senior officials and spiritual leaders, received the holy relics at Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport in a ceremonial welcome.



The Ladakh Police accorded a guard of honour, while monks performed special prayers amid an atmosphere of deep devotion.



Speaking to the media, LG Saxena said the relics were being placed in secure custody before being opened for public viewing.



"Today, the holy relics of Buddha were brought to Ladakh, and they received a grand welcome here. They are currently being taken from the technical area of the airport to the living quarters and will be kept in safe custody there," he said. -- ANI