7 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

The cadres turned themselves in before police and CRPF officials citing disappointment at the growing differences within the outlawed CPI-Maoist, the harsh forest life and the movement's hollow ideology, he said.





The surrendered cadres also said they were impressed by the police's rehabilitation drive 'Lon Varratu' in the district and the state government's new surrender and rehabilitation policy, the official added.





The official identified the surrendered cadres as Juglu alias Sundum Kowasi (23), Dasha alias Burku Podiam (26), Bhoja Ram Madvi (48), Lakhma alias Suti (26), Ratu alias Othe Kowasi (25), Sukhram Podiyam (25) and Pandru Ram Podiyam (45).





"Juglu and Dasha carried a bounty of Rs 50,000 each.





The surrendered Maoists were involved in incidents like damaging roads, cutting trees, putting up Maoist banners, posters and pamphlets during 'bandh' called by Maoists.





"They were provided assistance of Rs 50,000 each post surrender and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy," the official said.





With this, a total of 991 Maoists, including 238 carrying rewards, have so far quit violence in the district under the 'Lon Varratu' (term coined in local Gondi dialect which means return to your home/village) campaign launched in June 2020, as per the police. -- PTI

