HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

7 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Fri, 06 June 2025
Share:
21:33
image
Seven Maoists, two of them carrying cash rewards on their heads, surrendered in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, a police official said. 

The cadres turned themselves in before police and CRPF officials citing disappointment at the growing differences within the outlawed CPI-Maoist, the harsh forest life and the movement's hollow ideology, he said. 

The surrendered cadres also said they were impressed by the police's rehabilitation drive 'Lon Varratu' in the district and the state government's new surrender and rehabilitation policy, the official added. 

The official identified the surrendered cadres as Juglu alias Sundum Kowasi (23), Dasha alias Burku Podiam (26), Bhoja Ram Madvi (48), Lakhma alias Suti (26), Ratu alias Othe Kowasi (25), Sukhram Podiyam (25) and Pandru Ram Podiyam (45). 

"Juglu and Dasha carried a bounty of Rs 50,000 each. 

The surrendered Maoists were involved in incidents like damaging roads, cutting trees, putting up Maoist banners, posters and pamphlets during 'bandh' called by Maoists. 

"They were provided assistance of Rs 50,000 each post surrender and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy," the official said. 

With this, a total of 991 Maoists, including 238 carrying rewards, have so far quit violence in the district under the 'Lon Varratu' (term coined in local Gondi dialect which means return to your home/village) campaign launched in June 2020, as per the police. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

Modi to attend G7 Summit in Canada
Modi to attend G7 Summit in Canada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he will be attending the G7 Summit later this month in Canada and that he looked forward to meeting his newly elected Canadian counterpart Mark Carney.

LIVE! Officials of RCB, event management firm arrested
LIVE! Officials of RCB, event management firm arrested

Uddhav's big hint amid buzz of Sena UBT-MNS tie-up
Uddhav's big hint amid buzz of Sena UBT-MNS tie-up

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said whatever the people of Maharashtra wish will happen, comments coming amid intense speculation over possibility of an alliance between his party and the...

Bengaluru stampede: HC saves KSCA officials from arrest
Bengaluru stampede: HC saves KSCA officials from arrest

The Karnataka high court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to key office bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in connection with the June 4 stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which...

Why Did IMF Loan Pakistan Money During War?
Why Did IMF Loan Pakistan Money During War?

It is time for India to raise its voice not just through military prowess, but through professionalism, principled voting and partnerships, asserts Deepak Mishra.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD