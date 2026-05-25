Iran claims 'hostile drone' shot down near Hormuz

23:26

According to reports by the Fars news agency, the unmanned aerial vehicle was neutralised over the Persian Gulf late on Monday.





Iranian forces reportedly deployed advanced indigenous defence systems to destroy the craft, utilising the country's Arash-e Kamangir interceptor drone system, which was described as a freshly integrated defence mechanism equipped with 'hidden capabilities'.

While Iranian media specified that the aerial craft was intercepted over regional waters, official sources refrained from identifying the origin or ownership of the drone.





Furthermore, no formal press release was immediately issued by the Iranian government authorities regarding the occurrence.

Despite the military action in the sensitive corridor, Fars reported that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continued during the incident under what officials described as close coordination.





According to the report, vessels that had already received transit permission were expected to complete both inbound and outbound passage through the strategic waterway by Monday night. -- ANI

Iranian media on Monday claimed that a 'hostile drone' was downed by air defence systems over maritime areas near Qeshm Island, situated close to the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.The news agency further emphasised the significance of the interception, noting, "This operation, which was carried out using a system with hidden capabilities, is a clear and decisive message from Iran."In a separate report,noted that local inhabitants on Qeshm Island reported hearing loud noises associated with active air defence operations as the situation unfolded.Elaborating on the incident,cited unnamed Iranian officials who issued a stern reminder regarding the security of the airspace, stating, "This is our warning; no radar-evading drone shall ever again breach the skies of the Persian Gulf."The state media reports added that Iranian authorities viewed the operation as a demonstration of Tehran's control over Gulf airspace and the readiness of its defence forces to respond to any perceived threat. Technical and operational details of the new defence system were not disclosed.