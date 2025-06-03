HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bihar minister sues Prashant Kishor for defamation

Tue, 03 June 2025
Senior Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary on Tuesday filed a defamation suit against Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor for alleging that he had bribed Union minister Chirag Paswan to secure a Lok Sabha ticket for his daughter.

Choudhary, whose daughter Shambhavi is Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP from the reserved constituency of Samastipur, spoke to journalists at the civil court. Kishor, however, said he cannot be intimidated by filing cases. 

"After Prashant Kishor made objectionable remarks against my daughter and me, I sent him a legal notice, to which his reply was unsatisfactory. He clearly has no regret for what he had said," the Janata Dal-United national general secretary said.

"I have therefore taken recourse to legal remedy. I challenged Prashant Kishor to prove that I had paid money to Chirag Paswan or withdraw his allegations with an apology. I am determined to take this fight to the Supreme Court, if the need arises," he added.

Choudhary described Kishor, a former poll strategist who had been briefly associated with the JD-U, as 'a political trader, who has offered his services to parties of all hues for a fee'.

"In contrast, we are purely in politics. I am myself a second-generation politician. My daughter is the youngest MP. Prashant Kishor is unable to digest this feat of a Dalit girl," alleged Choudhary, a key aide of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Choudhary's late father Mahavir Choudhary had been a minister when the state was ruled by the Congress.

Kishor, who has been digging in his heels since Choudhary threatened him with legal action, struck a defiant note, maintaining 'I am not a mafia who can be intimidated by filing cases'.

"What I have said about Ashok Choudhary's daughter, has been for long talked about in villages across Bihar. He can slap as many cases against me as he pleases. I am not going to be cowed down. In a state, where a panchayat mukhiya moves around with at least four gunmen, I have been travelling on foot without a single security personnel," the Jan Suraaj Party founder told reporters.

"When I have done no wrong, why should I worry? This government had got me picked up in the thick of night, by deploying personnel from 20 police stations. But they had to let me off," said Kishor.

He was referring to his arrest in January when he was on a fast unto death in support of candidates of an examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) demanding its cancellation.   -- PTI

Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life will not be released in Karnataka on June 5, the scheduled date for the pan-India release of the much-anticipated movie, its producers informed the Karnataka high court on Tuesday.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the G7 Summit of the presidents of the US and France; the prime ministers of the UK, Japan, Italy and Canada; and the Chancellor of Germany is taking place in Kananaskis in...

National Disaster Response Force personnel on Tuesday joined the search for a missing tourist from Indore a day after her husband's body was found in a gorge in Sohra area of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, police said.

