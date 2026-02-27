HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CBI to appeal 'immediately' against Kejriwal, Sisodia discharge

Fri, 27 February 2026
Share:
13:02
image
The CBI will challenge the discharge of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case in Delhi High Court "immediately," officials said on Friday.

The agency feels that the appeal is necessary since several aspects of the investigation have either been "ignored or not considered" by the trial court, they said. 

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to appeal in the high court against the judgment of the trial court immediately since several aspects of the investigation have either been ignored or not considered adequately," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement. A Delhi court on Friday discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others in the liquor policy case by refusing to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet against them. 

Among the 21 people given a clean chit in the case is Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha. Special Judge Jitendra Singh rapped the CBI for lapses in the investigation, saying that there was no cogent evidence against Kejriwal and there was no prima facie case against Sisodia and the other accused. The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the erstwhile AAP government's now-scrapped excise policy. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Class 10 student delivers baby during board exam
LIVE! Class 10 student delivers baby during board exam

Kejriwal, Sisodia discharged in liquor scam case
Kejriwal, Sisodia discharged in liquor scam case

A Delhi court discharged Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in an excise policy-related corruption case, citing lacunae in the CBI chargesheet.

'We are honest': Kejriwal breaks down after verdict
'We are honest': Kejriwal breaks down after verdict

Arvind Kejriwal was discharged in the liquor policy case and claims it was a political conspiracy to destroy AAP.

Pakistan bombs Kabul, Kandahar; over 130 killed
Pakistan bombs Kabul, Kandahar; over 130 killed

Pakistan launched a retaliatory operation, 'Ghazab lil Haq,' against the Afghan Taliban following alleged border attacks, resulting in reported casualties and destruction of Taliban infrastructure.

OTP Scams Top Cyber Fraud List
OTP Scams Top Cyber Fraud List

OTP scams accounted for over one-fourth of all cyber frauds.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO